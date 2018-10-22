Burning incense starts fire in Worthing flat

Crews were called to a fire at a Worthing flat caused by an incense burner.

Two fire engines from Worthing were sent to the fire at a ground floor flat in Centrecourt Road at 6pm.

Emergency services at the scene

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in a ground floor bedroom.

She added: “When crews arrived, smoke was issuing from the ground floor doorway.

“An emergency smoke alarm was fitted in the flat. No one was hurt in the incident.”

