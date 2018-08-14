Burst water main affecting Worthing's BN14 area

Southern Water is attempting to fix a burst water main affecting homes in the BN14 postcode of Worthing (Tuesday, August 14).

The utility company said a leak had been reported in Broadwater Road, with supply to nearby properties isolated.

Southern Water on the scene of a burst water main in Broadwater Road, Worthing

Workers are on the scene, with vehicles parked on the northbound side of the road, outside the River of Life Church near the Northcourt Road junction.

Residents reported low pressure at around 9.45pm, with taps running dry shortly afterwards.

Check www.southernwater.co.uk for updates, or call 0330 303 0368.