5 Rings Group’s #11for11th campaign raises £1,111 for Care for Veterans

Care for Veterans residents’ stories were shared to mark the centenary of the First World War and Armistice Day.

The hospital home in Worthing was founded by Gladys Marchioness of Ripon in 1919 to care for soldiers returning from the war with life-changing disabilities.

Pete Raynsford, managing director of 5 Rings Group, with Care for Veterans resident Michael Saunders, a former Corporal in the Army

Nearly 100 years on, the charity continues to provide long-term nursing care, rehabilitation, respite and award-winning end-of-life care for disabled ex-servicemen and women at its 60 bed home in Boundary Road.

The centenary of the end of the war has been marked in many different ways, including the Lancing-based 5 Rings Group’s #11for11th campaign to raise awareness of Care for Veterans.

In the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, the campaign shared the stories of 11 veterans on social media and asked for donations via JustGiving, achieving its objective of £1,111.

Pete Raynsford, managing director, said: “I’m delighted we have raised some money for Care for Veterans and, more importantly, I think we’ve helped to raise awareness of this amazing charity.

“They need a great deal of help going forward, something I hope local people and businesses can provide.”

Poignant stories of Care for Veterans residents told in #11for11th campaign

Determination pays off for A-level art student at The Angmering School

St Barnabas House hospice offers ten per cent discount at its new Shoreham charity shop