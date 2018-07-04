£85 million extension to re-branded shopping centre to open later this year

The £85 million extension to Eastbourne’s re-branded town centre shopping centre will open its doors later this year.

New stores Next, H & M and FatFace are due to open in September ahead of the opening of the rest of the extension, which is due to take place by the end of November when the former Arndale Centre will be known as The Beacon, which is a sponsor of the Eastbourne Business Awards. The multiscreen cinema will open in 2019.

After many years’ planning and preparation, work on the 170,000 sq ft extension began in 2017 and within weeks the transformation of the town centre was underway with the demolition of buildings along Terminus Road.

At the heart of the business community, the Arndale Centre has been an avid supporter of the Eastbourne Business Awards for many years.

Manager Bill Plumridge said: “We are delighted to be involved again in this key event for the business calendar. Eastbourne has a fantastic business community, so it is always great to recognise the achievements of the many excellent companies in the town.

“The opening of our new look shopping centre, now re-branded The Beacon, will give a huge boost to the town’s economy and enable Eastbourne to compete with neighbouring destinations.”

Live footage from two time-lapse cameras, which are recording the construction of the extension, can be seen on the Centre’s website www.eastbournearndaleshopping.co.uk

Advanta Chartered Accountants is sponsoring the Medium Business award at the 2018 Eastbourne Business Awards. Advanta see a complete cross section of businesses and business people, some of whom leave a lasting impression in the business world and the local community. It is always a pleasure for Advanta to be given the opportunity to provide expert assistance to those business people that are boosting the local economy and providing local employment.

Advanta is centrally based in Gildredge Road and has built a solid reputation for quality cost effective work.

Advanta services local businesses and individuals in the South East, but, because of their strong reputation for tax planning and international business, they have a worldwide client base.The directors of Advanta are Malcolm Toghill (specialising in international and expat business and property investment), Michael Cottingham (specialising in the agricultural / horticultural industry and the building contracting businesses), Yiotis Diomedou (specialising in pharmacies, information technology and management reporting) and Richard King (specialising in financial traders on international markets). The managers are Tim Durrant, Avdo Alihodzic and Francesca Kennett.

All directors and managers are general practitioners, covering all areas of accountancy.

Advanta’s approach is all about providing each client with the highest level of professional care and attention. In today’s business world the fundamental values that underpin good customer care are often forgotten. Not at Advanta.

They go the extra mile for clients, helping them to manage the elements of their business that will lead to greater success, bigger profits and lower tax bills.

To find out more about Advanta, call 01323 411222 or visit www.advanta-ca.com .

The Eastbourne Business Awards will be held at the town’s Grand Hotel at lunchtime on November 2.

The awards will be hosted by Nick Wallis, of the BBC’s The One Show, and a regular on ITN news reports.

Visit www.eastbourneherald.co.uk for further details.