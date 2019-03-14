Aldi could be coming to Worthing, Teville Gate documents reveal

Planning documents for the long-awaited redevelopment of Worthing’s Teville Gate have revealed a trio of major national brands are interested in opening as part of the multi-million-pound scheme.

A hotel, supermarket and gym were announced as part of the plans put forward by site owners Mosaic last month.

But buried in official planning documents is confirmation Aldi, Premier Inn and Pure Gym are being put forward as potential tenants.

A report on the viability of the project stated: “The commercial element of the scheme comprises an Aldi supermarket, Premier Inn hotel, Pure Gym and two further commercial units and extends to a total of 81,515 square feet.

“Revenues and yields have been provided by Mr. Andy Morrish who is an Agency & Investment Partner of Cradick Retail.

“Mr Morrish also provides details of offers from potential purchasers such as Aldi, Premier Inn & Pure Gym. The basis of my valuation assumptions in the viability for the commercial element of the scheme are based on the information provided by Mr Morrish with direct offers from the incoming occupants or evidence on achievable rents and yields.”

The planning documents, available on Worthing Borough Council’s website, also include copies of emails between Mosaic director Aized Sheikh and Mr Morrish.

In April, 2018, Mr Morrish confirmed an ‘offer’ from Premier Inn, which discusses the potential for a hotel and integrated ‘Thyme’ restaurant.

The email said Premier Inn ‘may be encouraged’ to side a branded restaurant, such as a Beefeater, on site – but conceded this would need a ‘highly prominent position’.

It also discusses parking, which Mr Morrish said ‘would depend on the availability and cost of nearby public parking’.

In an email in February, 2018, regarding Pure Gym, Mr Morrish also discusses the importance of parking to the brand.

He noted its offer was subject to board approval and ‘handover spec’, discussing the requirement for gym members to have free parking for a minimum of two hours on a minimum of 130 spaces.

According to Mosaic upon submission of the planning application, a total of 307 car parking spaces would be provided across the development.

Mosaic has been contacted for comment.

Budget supermarket Aldi opened in Rustington in May, 2017, with the nearest store to Worthing previously the Portslade branch.

Pure Gym, which labels itself as the ‘UK’s leading gym chain and a pioneer of the low cost, high quality fitness experience’, currently has a branch in Brighton.

Premier Inn already has a presence in Worthing, on the seafront, having opened as part of Roffey Homes’s Beach Residences development in December, 2015.

The viability report does not name the potential occupants of other commercial units.

Mosaic had said ‘several household names’ had committed to opening at Teville Gate – but chicken eatery Nando’s confirmed it was not among them. Click here for the full story.