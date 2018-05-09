All smiles, with help from Del Boy

Episodes of Only Fools and Horses have been helping overseas restaurant staff adapt to the English culture.

The Proto Restaurant Group launched its unique English course to help its staff better adapt and integrate by learning about Worthing.

Louise James, executive manager, said: “We feel this is the first course of this type, put together by Proto Restaurant Group and St George’s College. It looks at the more important part of England’s role in Europe and allowing Eastern Europeans and other overseas visitors wishing to work in Worthing a unique way of integrating and being accepted with open arms into the community.

“We believe we are an example to other businesses in how we should be working with other European countries together and this course is a testament of how easy it can be.

“This course was launched over a year ago and many of our staff at Proto have undertaken this course and completed it with flying colours.

“This course involved day trips out around the town learning about Worthing and also watching episodes of Only Fools and Horses.”

Presentations were made at a recent graduation cream tea and champagne reception.