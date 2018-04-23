Award success for Mumpreneurs

Members of a support network for working mums have celebrated success in the national mumandworking awards.

The Mumpreneurs Networking Club was voted best supporting network to flexible working.

Worthing Mumpreneurs and their children in Steyne Gardens for the celebration event. Picture: Kate Henwood Photography

Two of the Worthing members also saw success at the awards ceremony, with Fliss Field, who runs water systems specialist UKh2o, being highly commended as Business Parent of the Year in the south and design agency Shake It Up Creative named as a finalist for Start-up Business of the Year.

Suzeck Taylor, manager, said the club celebrated the triple success at a family-friendly event for the mums and their children during the Easter school holiday.

They took a trip on the Worthing Wheel in Steyne Gardens and member Viv Lambert, who runs Lambert’s White Dove Release, took along some of her birds to set free to symbolise flying high.

Suzeck said: “The guests and members flew high on the wheel, released doves and networked with the lovely people of Worthing.

“This was a great occasion and only made possible by the MNC managers and brand ambassadors, who came together to spread the word about how MNC can support women in business.

“I would like to thank in particular Kate Henwood, whose vision and hard work helped create this celebration.”

The Worthing group meets at the Thomas A’Becket pub in Tarring every month except August. The next meeting is Friday, May 4, 9.45am to 11.30am.