Bumper batch of sensory toys donated to hospice

Small businesses in Worthing, their customers and friends donated sensory toys for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice at Christmas.

The collection was organised by Small Biz 100 award winner SJM Electrical Services as part of the Small Business Saturday campaign.

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley visited the team in Tarring Road to congratulate them and was accompanied by Ann Swain, chairman of the West Sussex Federation of Small Businesses.

Owners Steve and Jacki Mant said: “We are over the moon to be able to present the sensory toy donations to such a wonderful charity, Chestnut Tree House.

“The generosity of the small businesses that have been involved is overwhelming, especially at this time of year. We feel very honoured to have been selected to be a part of the prestigious Small Biz 100 and to use this opportunity to engage with other local businesses and the local community.

“It has been a great experience. We feel extremely privileged to receive a visit from Sir Peter Bottomley at our head office in Worthing.”

The couple’s three children helped host the visit as it is a family business and Sir Peter joined them for a little maths lesson.

Small Business Saturday celebrates encourages customers to shop local and 100 businesses were chosen to be highlighted this year. Ann said West Sussex was lucky to have two chosen, the other being Jengers Craft Bakery in Billingshurst.