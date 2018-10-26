Cards for Good Causes back in Worthing

Cards for Good Causes is open for business, offering a range of Christmas goods to help charities.

The team is back at St Paul’s Centre, in Chapel Road, Worthing, for a fourth year and will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, until December 17.

Manager Shaun Coppard said: “We have Christmas cards for national and local charities, including Care for Veterans and Wadars, good-quality wrapping paper, advent calendars and a new range of Christmas goods this year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all our customers, old and new.”

