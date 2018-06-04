Coin hunt comes to Worthing

The Fish Factory has been chosen by The Royal Mint for its Great British Coin Hunt.

The A to Z series of 10p coins celebrates Great Britain and F is for fish and chips.

Louise James, executive manager at The Proto Restaurant Group, which runs The Fish Factory, said it was a fantastic way to promote and celebrate National Fish and Chip Day, which was on Friday.

She said: “The Royal Mint are excited to offer The Fish Factory to be one of a select number of fish and chip shops and restaurants to be part of their exclusive Great British Coin Hunt Coin in Tills campaign, promoting the new 10p F for fish and chips circulating coin.

“On a daily basis, all fish and chip shops obviously have to use normal UK 10p coins for the monetary change they provide to customers as part of the purchase of fish and chips.

“To be part of this exciting campaign, exclusively The Fish Factory will have the new 10p F for fish and chips coin in our tills and our lucky customers will get their change back with these coins.”