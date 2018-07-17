COUNTY NEWS: Decision on first Sussex IKEA to be made

Sussex residents will find out tomorrow whether the first IKEA store in Sussex will be granted planning permission.

Nearly 18 months have passed since the flat pack furniture giant announced its intention to open in the county – but tomorrow councillors will finally determine plans.

If approved, the Swedish firm would be clear to open its first Sussex outfit in Lancing, between Worthing and Shoreham.

Adur District Council's planning committee will meet at 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday, July 18).

Plans have been submitted by New Monks Farm Development Limited, a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club.

Planners’ recommendation revealed ahead of decision meeting

