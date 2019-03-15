Developer provides free training for unemployed youngsters in Shoreham

Young unemployed adults in Shoreham who have been struggling to get into work were given free specialist training by a national developer.

Wates Residential provided a free two-week course in basic construction.

Activities included masterclasses on joinery, tiling and carrying out small repair tasks, as well as classroom-based lessons on health and safety and interview technique practice sessions.

All of the students received a BTEC Level 1 Certificate in Construction and Health and Safety.

Student Sam said: “I have recently become a father of a little girl and wanted to find a job that will provide a sustainable career to help me support her future.

“I have been unemployed since July 2018, and before that I was doing care work. I loved this course and have really improved all of my skills as well as learning new ones and increasing my confidence.

“My advice to others wishing to take part in this course would be get on and do it. It’s been life changing not only for my career but I have also made new friends for life.”

Student Marcin also commented on the experience: “This course has really helped with my career and I feel that it has opened new doors for me.

“If I had not got on this course, I would still be searching for work and trying to obtain my CSCS. Thanks to the support of Wates and Ixion, my future is looking brighter.”

On Friday, March 8, representatives from Wates Residential and chairman of Adur District Council Joss Loader joined the students at a closing ceremony and certificate presentation at The Harbour Club in Shoreham to celebrate their achievements.

Ms Loader said: “It’s really encouraging to see a major construction company giving something back to the community in such a tangible way. It was heart-warming to see the enthusiasm and a sense of achievement in all that took part.”

Paul Nicholls, managing director of Wates Residential, said: “We are incredibly proud of the eight students who graduated from our Building Futures course in Shoreham-by-Sea on Friday.

“Their ambition to learn new skills – from repair work to joinery – is testament to their determination to kick-start their careers and we are confident that each of them will go on to do whatever they set their minds to.

“Investing in training and education opportunities by organising courses like this Building Futures programme are just some of the ways we hope to deliver a lasting legacy within the communities where we are operating.

“We look forward to delivering many more opportunities as we continue to grow our presence within the local area.”

The Building Futures programme, which was delivered in partnership with Ixion Trainers, forms part of Wates Residential’s commitment to ensuring that the business’ presence in the local area leaves a positive lasting legacy through local employment and training opportunities.