Supporters turned out in force for the opening of Pooched Paws’ second dog parlour in Worthing.

Charlotte Ogilvie launched the business in Bridge Road in 2015 and opened the parlour in Manor Parade, Salvington Road, on Saturday.

She said: “It’s been a tough few years working hard to build up the business but three years later, I’m still loving everything I do.”

The new premises is the new grooming parlour and Bridge Road will become the daycare side of the business.