EastEnders actress visits Worthing vegan restaurant

Ahead of their performance at the Connaught Theatre in Worthing, actors from Torben Betts’ biting comedy Caroline’s Kitchen paid a visit to a nearby vegan restaurant to sample some of the local cuisine.

Things were really heating up as Tom England, who plays vegan Leo in the play, and Jasmyn Banks, who plays Amanda, were invited to flip the gals’ famous soya patties while manager Sophie Cohen prepared their meals.

Sophie Cohen, manager of Cactus Kitchen Gals, with Tom England and Jasmyn Banks from the cast of Caroline's Kitchen

The pair then tucked into the diner’s signature dishes of a bacun double cheez burger and a BLT made with tofu bacon and burger sauce, both served with skin-on-fries.

Sophie said: “It was really fun to have a TV star in the diner. As their show is all about cooking, we thought it’d be great fun to get them involved in the kitchen to see if they could pull it off.

“Their acting skills have clearly paid off. I think we have two professional chefs in the making if they fancy a career change.”

Tom England and Jasmyn Banks outside Cactus Kitchen Gals in Worthing

Jasmyn is best known for playing Alice Branning in EastEnders and has also appeared in Call the Midwife.

The actress said: “It was so kind of the diner to invite us for a meal in between our busy schedule. The food was absolutely delicious and I would highly recommend it. We’ll be looking to pay another visit before our tour moves on.”