Ellie Ellie’s Christmas sample sale at Worthing workshop is largest yet, supporting St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House

Worthing business Ellie Ellie is holding its largest ever sample sale, with prices starting at £2.

The workshop at Unit 12 Hazelwood Close, East Worthing, will be opening its doors tomorrow, Saturday, November 3, from 10am to 1pm.

Managing director Danielle Plowman providing donations to Chestnut Tree House

Enjoy a cuppa while you browse the personalised handmade gifts and jewellery, and help raise money for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House hospices.

Managing director Danielle Plowman, who recently completed the Dalai Lama India Trek for St Barnabas House hospice, said the sale is a great opportunity to start the Christmas shopping while supporting a local small business and its linked charities.

The company has held two well-attended sample sales since moving into its new premises, just off Dominion Way, in April. It has so far raised £2,400 for the charities this year and more than £5,000 in total since beginning the partnership.

Danielle said: “It is such an exciting event. We don’t often get the chance to meet our customers as we only usually sell online, so our sample sales are a really lovely opportunity to get to know our local community and customers a little better.

A previous Ellie Ellie sample sale

“The Christmas sample sale is going to be the biggest yet and it is so important to us to link it with our chosen charities St Barnabas and Chestnut Tree House.

“We will be offering hot drinks, cold drinks and cake for a small donation towards the charity, so you can have a nice cup of tea while you bag some bargains.”

There is plenty of free parking available at the site.

Findon Village Store, a shop run by the community for the community, celebrates first anniversary

Two Door Cinema Club drummer reveals how his career started in Worthing

Homewise staff set out to raise funds to save Worthing befriending scheme