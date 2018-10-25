Equiniti turns vibrant pink to support Breast Cancer Now

Employees at one of Worthing’s largest firms dressed head to toe in pink to show their support for people with breast cancer.

The Yeoman Way office of Equiniti became vibrant with different shades of pink for a day of fundraising for Breast Cancer Now.

There was a fantastic atmosphere at Equiniti's Worthing office for the wear it pink day

Kate Prangnell, corporate social responsibility co-ordinator, said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere in the office, with everyone dressed in pink clothing and devouring delicious cakes.

“It is humbling to know we were all doing it for such a fantastic charity. Equiniti are keen to continue supporting the local community and charities.”

Staff members had baked a selection of cakes for sale and a total of £596.33 was raised for the charity.

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer research charity. It says breast cancer is at a tipping point as more women are surviving but more are being diagnosed than ever before.

Tuesday Somers, PR executive, said with one in eight women in the UK expected to face breast cancer in their lifetime and a woman dying from the disease every 45 minutes, Equiniti had ‘put their foot down and decided to support this fantastic charity’.

Helen Ford from the customer insight team said the day had been humbling and touched her personally.

She added: “As a breast cancer survivor, I feel touched by the amount of effort that has been put into the cake sale and dressing in pink.

“It’s heartfelt and so amazing to have so much support from everyone here at Equiniti, to raise money and spread the word of breast cancer awareness.”

