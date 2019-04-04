Exceptional staff recognised at West Sussex Partners in Care Accolades 2019

Compassionate and devoted people working in social care were celebrated at West Sussex Partners in Care Accolades 2019.

The annual awards ceremony was held at Field Place in Worthing and involved staff from across West Sussex.

Rosemary Pavoni with her daughters Katie and Sarah

Hosted and judged by West Sussex Partners in Care and supported by West Sussex County Council, the inspiring evening saw 21 staff recognised for going the extra mile and making a significant difference to the lives of those who use care services.

Paul McKay, director of adult social services, spoke of the exceptional contribution and commitment shown by all the nominees and gave moving examples of high-quality care being provided across West Sussex.

Rosemary Pavoni, chairman of West Sussex Partners in Care, said: “It made me so incredibly proud to read the amazing stories of this year’s nominations. It has been an honour to read about how staff have gone above and beyond the call of duty to care for the people for who they support, which has in turn helped them to lead meaningful lives with compassion, dignity and respect.

“The only challenging part of the accolades has been to choose the finalists as in my eyes everyone is a winner.”

Staff from the award-winning Albany House residential care home in Bognor Regis

The evening ended with a special award for Rosemary herself, a lifetime achievement trophy marking her 54 years in social care. She is currently the owner and manager at Rosedale Care Home in Horsham and has shown true dedication to the sector and to improving the lives of others throughout her career.

Awards

Ancillary Worker: Winner Anne Richards from Koinonia Christian Care in Worthing, runner-up Karon Pederson from Rustington Hall.

Best Practice: Winner Oak Lodge nursing home in Burgess Hill, runner-up Diana Roba from Aldingbourne Trust’s Hatherleigh Gardens in Bognor Regis.

Care Employer: Winner Dhanajay Dalmond and Mira Gopal from Oak Lodge nursing home in Burgess Hill, runner-up Sue Ewing from Independent Lives in Worthing.

Care Home Worker: Winner Lilly Hill from Albany House residential care home in Bognor Regis, runner-up Lesley Barber from Koinonia Christian Care in Worthing.

Chair’s Award: Winner Bryoni Novell from Hambrook Meadows care home in Hambrook, runner-up Katy Harding from Sussex Grange care home in Selsey.

Dementia Care: Winner Lia Merisescu from Acorn Lodge nursing home in East Grinstead, runner-up Rebecca Amos from Koinonia Christian Care in Worthing.

End of Life Care: Winner Albany House residential care home in Bognor Regis, runner-up Southdown Housing Association staff team at St Botolph’s in Worthing.

Home Care Worker: Winner Sarah Haffenden from Egalite Care in Worthing, runner-up Emma Easey from Independent Lives in Worthing.

Registered Manager: Winner Sara Hornsey from Albany House residential care home in Bognor Regis, runner-up Angela Preston from Drumconner in Lancing.

Unsung Hero: Winner Anne-Marie McHugh from Sussex Grange care home in Selsey, runner-up Shana Evans from Amberley Lodge nursing home in Worthing.