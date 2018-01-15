Ford prison supplier collapses

A construction giant that supplies services to Ford Prison has collapsed.

Carillion’s 20,000 UK workers work on hundreds of contracts for a range of Government services, including both of Sussex’s prisons.

Philip Green, chairman of Carillion, said: “This is a very sad day for Carillion, for our colleagues, suppliers and customers that we have been proud to serve over many years.”

Among dozens of contracts with industries like rail, education and the NHS, Carillion also works in many of the UK’s prisons.

These include HMP Ford and HMP Lewes, a Ministry of Justice spokesman confirmed.

The contracts for the two Sussex prisons were for things like cleaning up vandalism, maintenance, cleaning and landscaping.

However the Government has promised it will maintain all public sector services after Carillion’s collapse.

Despite that pledge, Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington MP said: “It is regrettable that Carillion has not been able to find suitable financing options with its lenders but taxpayers cannot be expected to bail out a private sector company.”