Freezer suits given to homeless

Thermal freezer suits have been donated to the Salvation Army to help keep the homeless warm this winter.

Bidfood Worthing, in King Edward Avenue, gave away ten suits, which were designed to keep employees warm while working in the freezer at temperatures as low as -21°C.

Stewart Palzeaird, site excellence manager, said: “It can be very cold in the UK during winter, so it is wonderful to know that by donating these suits, we are helping local people who really need it.

“When our freezer clothing cannot be used any more, rather than simply discarding it, we thought it would be a great idea to donate it all to a worthy charity that is truly dedicated to helping the homeless within our local community in Worthing.

“As the suits are specially insulated, we hope that they will keep those spending their nights outside as warm as possible.”

Employees at Bidfood work in the freezers up to eight hours a day, so it is vital the suits retain heat for long periods of time.

Over the last year, the depot has donated a variety of goods to a range of causes in the area, including surplus stock to foodbanks and raising money through fundraising events.

The aim is to try to give back to the community and the plan is to continue in 2018.