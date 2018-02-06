GALLERY: Teenager expands her cake business

Young entrepreneur Becky Matthews is set to launch a tailor-made wedding service as part of her cake business.

Becky has been baking and decorating cakes since she was ten and joined Lancing Sugarcraft Club at 13.

She has since won national recognition for her cakes and now, at the age of 19, owns the Rose Petal Cake Company, based in Saxons, Shoreham.

Becky said: "I knew from a very early age that this was what I wanted to do for my career. My passion is creating delicious cakes that look stunning."

She completed her studies in business and food and nutrition at Collyers College in June last year and set up her company three months later.

She has since completed the prestigious PME masters certificate in cake decoration, achieved a five-star food hygiene rating and sold hundreds of cakes in the community.

Becky's work has included making 400 cakes with a Paddington Bear theme for the Dome Cinema in Worthing.

She said: "I like to work with my clients to understand their individual requirements, attention to detail is crucial. I want my clients to feel at ease during the process and most importantly that they are delighted with their individual cake creation.”

Becky is hosting a wedding cake exhibition at the Hilton Avisford Park Hotel, Arundel, on March 18, 11am to 4pm, to launch her new tailor-made wedding cake service.

She said: "I am so excited that I am now ready to launch my tailor-made wedding cake service and am calling all brides and grooms to be to join me at the Hilton Avisford Park Hotel for a drink and a piece of cake.

"I can’t wait to meet new clients and be part of making their dreams come true on their special day.”