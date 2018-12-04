Gareth E. Owen’s Quiz at The Corner House and The Beach House in Worthing raises £10,000 for Superstar Arts

Quizzes are the answer when it comes to fundraising for Superstar Arts, a Worthing-based charity that provides creative projects for adults with learning disabilities.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, the Gareth E. Owen’s Quiz at The Corner House on Mondays and The Beach House on Tuesdays has raised £10,000 for Superstar Arts.

Sue Mitchell has been supporting the quiz fundraising by baking lovely cakes every week free of charge, with donations also going to Superstar Arts.

Brothers Matt and Tim Taylor and business partner Sid, who own both bars, have kindly given a final donation to make up the grand total.

They said: “It’s a great night out, enjoyed by all our regulars and customers, so we are very happy to help in any way we can for this organisation, who make such a positive social impact in the local community. Gareth’s hosting of the event is legendary.”

Jo Sullivan and Jo Telling, directors and co-founders, said: “We have recently been given charity status, so all fundraising is much appreciated.

“Having the support of people like Gareth, Matt and Tim and their customers who care about supporting adults with learning disabilities is invaluable and hugely motivating.”

