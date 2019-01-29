Greggs vegan sausage roll coming to Worthing and Littlehampton: find out when

The Greggs vegan sausage roll is coming to Worthing soon, a spokesman for the high street bakers confirmed.

A Greggs spokesman said: “We can confirm we’re working hard to bring our Vegan Sausage Roll to Worthing Chapel Road on the 8th February, and Worthing Montague Street and Littlehampton High Street on 22nd February.”

The Greggs vegan sausage roll

On January 3, Greggs announced that its new Quorn version would be on sale that day. But Greggs stores in Chapel Road and Montague Street did not stock them.

At the time, staff members at the Chapel Road store said they had had dozens of people asking for the tasty treat - and said people should post on their Facebook page if they want stores to start stocking them.