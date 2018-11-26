Haskins Roundstone donates reindeers to bring a smile to children’s faces

Cuddly toy reindeers have been donated to children in the area to help bring a smile to their faces over the festive period.

Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre in Angmering has chosen the Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School and Love Your Hospital to receive the donations.

Marc Lephard, assistant manager at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, presenting reindeers to Lucy Croke, a student at The Angmering School

Nick Joad, manager, made the delivery to Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, raising money for Worthing, Southlands and St Richard’s hospitals.

Marc Lephard, assistant manager, presented more reindeers to Lucy Croke, a student at The Angmering School, for the Lavinia Norfolk Centre Charitable Trust, a charity set up to support the specialist support facility for students with a physical or sensory impairment.

Nick Joad, manager at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, centre, with John Price, community and corporate fundraiser, and Kelly Newell, individual giving officer, at Love Your Hospital

