Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre location discussed

Award-winning Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre is popular with people across the area and we all know its location - but not everyone agrees where it is.

Angmering? Rustington? East Preston? Ferring? Where exactly is this garden centre, which gives its address as Roundstone Bypass?

Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre. Picture: Liz Pearce L10210H13

Our article published on Monday revealing Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre had been recognised as one of the top ten Garden Centres of Excellence by the Garden Centre Association led to some debate on Facebook.

We, correctly, said it is in Angmering but not everyone agreed.

Sue Robbins said: “Actually it’s Ferring xx”

Phyllis Smith said: “Thought it was Rustington!”

And Tracie Dowling replied: “It’s more East Preston”

Ferring

The parish of Ferring is shaped a bit like a long column. It starts at the sea and continues north, passing over the A259 Littlehampton Road and continuing up over Highdown Hill to just south of the A280 and Titnore Lane. Here, its northern border is with Patching on the west side and Clapham on the east side.

Near the A259, the western border is Hangleton Lane, then it travels west along Littlehampton Road to Asda, then south to Ferring Country Centre.

The west side borders Kingston, from the sea up to Rife Way, and then Angmering.

Rustington

The parish of Rustington is almost square, bordering the sea. It borders Littlehampton in the west, Angmering in the north and East Preston in the east. Its north-east corner sits on the Blue Star Roundabout.

East Preston

The parish of East Preston is also a fairly straightforward oblong-like shape, bordering the sea. It borders Rustington in the west, Angmering in the north and Kingstone in the east. Its northern border is the railway line as far as Roundstone Lane, then Old Worthing Road.

Angmering

The parish of Angmering is more round than Ferring. It does not reach the sea, bordering Kingston, East Preston and Rustington in the south.

Most of it is north of the A259 Roundstone Bypass but between the Roundstone Lane Roundabout and the Blue Star Roundabout at Station Road, Angmering goes a bit further south. The border follows the Old Worthing Road going west as far as Roundstone Lane, then the railway line, meaning Haskins Roundstone is firmly in the parish.

