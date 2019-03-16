Have you stopped using plastic straws and cups? Nearly a half of us in the South East have, research suggests

Nearly half of South East residents have stopped using plastic cups and straws to be more eco-friendly, a study has shown.

More than 94 per cent of South East residents have made lifestyle changes for the planet, according to research commissioned by car technology firm Lightfoot.

A survey of 2,001 respondents across the UK showed that the South West, London and East Anglia have made the most lifestyle changes to benefit the environment, whereas residents in the North East have made the least.

In the South East, nearly three quarters of those surveyed were concerned about their carbon footprint and 82 per cent considered the environment when they make any purchases or lifestyle choices.

More than half (56 per cent), said they were motivated equally to make lifestyle changes that saved them money or the planet.

Across the UK, the most commonly adopted green practices were recycling (86 per cent) and eliminating plastic (44 per cent). Almost a third (30 per cent) of British people are also making a conscious effort to cut down on their meat consumption for environmental reasons, and the same number have started using a reusable coffee cup.

Our driving behaviours play less on our minds, as although 24 per cent of those surveyed said they try to drive less for the sake of the environment, only 30% make an effort to drive better and more smoothly.

Mark Roberts, CEO and Founder of Lightfoot says: “The nation is acutely aware of the need for urgent action on climate change but, while we have revolutionised our habits when it comes to recycling and plastic, there still seems to be little awareness around driving behaviours.

“Such a huge proportion of the country are concerned about their carbon footprint but only 29 per cent make an effort to drive better.

“This is a fundamental error, as a good driver is up to 25 per cent more efficient than a bad driver.

“In the short term, not driving is not an option for everyone. We need to extend our green thinking to our driving style and make a real impact in reducing our emissions through better driving.”

Lightfoot describes its product as a ‘Fitbit for cars’. The in-vehicle device helps drivers find their engine ‘sweet spot’ thanks to configurable, real-time feedback.

The connected car technology aims to not only reward users but reduce emissions and accidents for businesses and private motorists.

The company has said that, as verified by the University of Bath, Lightfoot reduces fuel use by 20 per cent and CO2, NOx, and other harmful emissions at the same rate, while insurers and brokers report it reducing accident rates by up to 80 per cent.