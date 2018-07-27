Herald and Gazette columnist scoops national award

A columnist for the Herald and Gazette has been named as the best business consultancy in southern England in a national awards event.

Janette Whitney Associates, whose founder of the same name pens a monthly business column for this newspaper, was recognised in the 2018 Business Excellence Awards run by Acquisition International.

Janette said: “We’re delighted to win, particularly as I had no idea we’d even been nominated, and I believe our success is attributable to our integrity, commitment, professionalism and our one solution does not fit all approach.

“But our success is also due to the fact that we have 40 years’ plus experience in a number of specialist areas and sectors, meaning we can provide both a high level and very tailored service.

We’re relatively small and that also means our service is accessible, personal and flexible.

“We’re very proactive and as a result, many of our clients regard us as a trusted extension of their team who they can call on as and when needed.”

The awards are designed to provide an overview of the very best of the best, who have worked hard to achieve phenomenal success for their clients.

They are given solely on merit, following a comprehensive selection and judging process and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition.

Each and every nomination is subject to a lengthy and in-depth assessment process, designed to separate the truly remarkable from their peers.

The process begins with the distribution of voting forms to Acquisition International’s worldwide network of partners and industry experts.

The votes received are then combined and alongside supporting evidence, subjected to in-house research, knowledge and the expertise of a network of corporate leaders and experts to arrive at the final winners list.