Here’s why a Marks & Spencers foodhall is still coming to Angmering

A Marks & Spencer foodhall and Toby Carvery pub will still be coming to Angmering, despite a planning application for the site being rejected at a meeting on Wednesday (December 12).

The scheme for the site south of the A259 and east of Brook Lane has a complicated history and has come before Arun District Council’s development control committee several times in the past three years.

The plans were initially approved in June 2016 – but this decision was quashed in February 2017 after a legal challenge.

The application came before councillors again in May 2017, but was deferred so that issues with access to the site could be resolved.

At this point, two seperate applications for the site had been submitted by the applicants.

The applications were the same, differing only on one crucial detail – the entrance to the proposed site, councillor Richard Bower explained.

One of the applications proposed that the site was accessed through a joint entrance with the housing estate.

This application was considered by the development control committee on Wednesday, October 3, and was approved by councillors – granting permission for the foodhall and pub at the site.

However, the second application remained on the council’s system and still needed to be dealt with, according to Mr Bower.

This application was brought before councillors on Wednesday (December 12).

Discussing the application, councillors considered that the applicant had failed to demonstrate that a safe and suitable access could be provided and voted to reject the application.

However, with permission already granted for the version of the scheme which shares an entrance with the housing estate, this means the foodhall and pub will still go ahead.

During the debate on Wednesday, councillor Mike Northeast voiced his fears that a store at the proposed site would take trade out of the town centre.

He said: “It is quite clear in Littlehampton there is a purpose-built supermarket that is empty and it would be quite easy for the said operator to move into a town centre site.

“It would also work towards the viability of our town centre.

“By allowing [this scheme], it will do nothing for the future prosperity of our town centre.”

Full permission had been sought for the Marks and Spencers retail store, while outline permission had been requested for the public house element of the scheme.

