Highdown Hotel under new management with renovations underway

The future of a popular Worthing hotel has finally been revealed after months of speculation.

Highdown Hotel, in Littlehampton Road, has been taken over by pub company Brunning and Price, which will take over the hotel, pub and tea rooms which were controversially closed in July.

In a statement, the company said it has temporarily closed the hotel to enable work to begin on renovations which will involve ‘sensitively marrying up the old with the new’, before reopening early next year.

Highdown Hotel SUS-180611-094301001

Mary Willcock, managing director for Brunning and Price, said: “We fell in love with this building and the surrounding gardens and think it will make a wonderful pub. Our aim is to make the most of all of its stunning features and create a pub that is traditional in style and welcoming to both the local community and visitors who are drawn to the area by all it has to offer.

“When we reopen we will have a private dining room that seats up to 14 guests for more intimate get togethers, a roof terrace garden will take in the views across the Downs and a large bar will sit at the heart of everything on the ground floor of the building, stocked with local ales and wines.

“You’ll still find us traditional in style, with open fires, wooden floors, bookcases, decent old furniture and lots of rugs and plants.

“Being foodies, our menu, which can be seen on our website, is something of an eclectic mix, striking a balance of hearty pub classics, complemented by more exotic influences from around the world. It changes regularly and reflects the seasons but there’s always a mix of traditional British dishes alongside something a little different.

“We think simple things done well are often the best and we want to create a friendly atmosphere in attractive surroundings where locals, regulars and new customers can meet, eat, drink and relax. That, for us, is what being a good pub in the heart of its community is all about.”

In August this year, the hotel drew criticism after cancelling all pre-booked weddings without any explanation, some just a few weeks in advance of the big date. Read more about it here: Couples learn their Worthing weddings are cancelled – via Facebook

It is unclear whether the cancellations, or the closure of the tea rooms, were linked to Brunning and Price, but the company has been approached for comment on the subject.

Highdown Hotel will become the second of Brunning and Price’s pubs to offer bedrooms, after the success of the Arrow Mill near Alcester in Warwickshire, which was launched earlier in the year.

The company is planning to recruit around 40 people in front and back of house roles. To apply, for any role, jobseekers can send a CV with covering letter to domonic@brunningandprice.co.uk

