Kingsley quiz night supports CYCALL scheme for Worthing

Ferring firm Kingsley Coffee and Crafts organised a quiz night to support CYCALL in its bid to provide accessible cycling for all.

There were ten teams of four taking part in the highly-entertaining quiz, with coffee and cake provided.

Martine Walters, founder of CYCALL, said: “Local businesses donated fabulous raffle prizes and prizes for the winning team. We raised an amazing £356, which will be used to purchase adapted cycling equipment for use along Worthing promenade.

“CYCALL is overwhelmed with the support it is receiving and is delighted to have just been awarded a grant of £10,000 from Sport England.”

Campaign to launch prom cycling for all in Worthing

Southern Co-op gives grand donation to support new CYCALL bike scheme

Scooters shock for Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility thrilled with new scooters