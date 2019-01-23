Labour campaigners protest against plans to move Worthing’s Post Office to WHSmith

Labour councillors and members joined with union representatives to protest against the proposed closure of Worthing’s Post Office in Chapel Road on Saturday.

Braving the freezing weather, they protested against plans which would see the service move to WHSmith in Montague Street.

The protest on Saturday

The Post Office has said that relocating the branch is ‘the most effective way to secure the long term viability of Post Office services in Worthing’.

But local Labour party members have raised concerns about the accessibility and size of the new site.

A petition to save the Post Office, which was launched in December, was handed to a representative from the Communication Workers Union by Helen Silman, campaign co-ordinator for Worthing West CLP, at the protest.

She said: “People were very keen to sign our petition.

“They are extremely concerned about the proposed move to WHSmith, which has limited space and accessibility, especially for customers with disabilities.

“Parking close to Montague Street is also extremely difficult.”

Sally Smith, prospective Labour candidate for Central Ward, said: ”The Chapel Road Post Office is seen as a real part of the community.

“Relocation to WHSmith will simply destroy that.”

The Post Office said the proposed move would come into effect in March 2019.

A spokesman said: “WHSmith has been successfully operating Post Offices within its stores since 2007 and currently runs over 130 branches.

“Throughout this extended period they have satisfied us that they will be able to successfully run the branch in Worthing, by showing that they can deliver excellent standards of customer service, with trained staff promoting products and services in a modern environment.”

A public consultation into the proposed move came to a close in December.

The Herald has approached the Post Office for an update.

