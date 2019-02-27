Lancing business ‘over the moon’ to represent sector in Parliamentary report

A Lancing business has said it was ‘a privilege’ to be invited to take part in a report which highlights best practices within the building and design sector.

Colourfull Kitchens, which is based at Lancing Business Park and also has a showroom in South Street, Lancing, was one of nine companies included in The Parliamentary Review, an independent publication chaired by members of the House of Lords which features industry experts.

Office manager Zoe Imbimbo said: “We were quite over the moon. We felt privileged that we had been asked to take part in it.”

The report praised the company’s ‘simple solution’ of taking a skill and practice from one industry and applying it to another.

Director Paul Stannard brought his 30 years of experience as a car-body sprayer to the kitchen improvements sector with Colourfull Kitchens. The company gives furniture and fittings a lick of colour in a choice from 100,000 shades.

The report said the company had achieved ‘spectacular growth’ and has doubled its turnover over the last four years.

Since starting in 2011 in Mr Stannard’s garage, the company has grown into an award-winning business with seven employees. Mr Stannard said it was testament to the ‘hard work and dedication of the team’. While at first he said people did not really understand what the company did, he said that now: “It’s been recognised that this is a booming industry.”

In the report, Mr Stannard said giving back to the community was ‘a key part’ of the company ethos. The team recently painted plant pots in Lancing and also raises money for animal charity Wadars and football clubs in Lancing and Shoreham.

Looking forward, Mr Stannard was positive about the future of the home and garden retail market – which he said was growing. With the property market ‘slowing down considerably’, he said more people would opt for improving what they already had, rather than moving or installing a new kitchen.

Later in March, the pair will attend a gala at the Houses of Parliament to celebrate the official launch of the review.

Zoe said their success proved small businesses ‘could still thrive’ and hoped it would inspire others. “If you have got an idea, go with it,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to give something a try.”

SEE MORE: Historic Worthing store closes high street branch after more than 100 years

Southwick’s newest pub celebrates a busy opening weekend

Worthing has a bright future according to developer chief executive