Lancing couple voted Mr Sleek and Miss Slinky after losing 10st as a couple with Slimming World

Losing weight together has been the secret to one Lancing couple’s slimming success.

Matt Warner and Jenny Harrod have lost 10st between them with Lancing Slimming World, a huge achievement which has earned them the title Mr Sleek and Miss Slinky for 2018.

Fellow members of the group voted them the winners of the annual title after seeing how well they had supported each other on their weight-loss journey.

Matt, 33, has lost 7st 7lbs and Jenny, 34, is 2st 7lbs lighter since changing the way they eat and being more active together.

Jenny said: “We’re lucky because as well as the support we had from each other, the rest of the group have also been there for us. Every week in our group, we swap recipes and if we’ve ever struggled, there has always been someone ready to suggest a new idea or remind us why we shouldn’t give up.

“I don’t think we could have achieved all we have without the support of our consultant, Amy Casey, and the rest of the Lancing group.”

Matt said they enjoyed spending time in the kitchen together and were surprised how much they could eat under their new regime.

“Making small changes to the way we cooked our meals meant we could still enjoy all of our favourites like pasta bake, a full English breakfast, curry and burgers, we just cook them in a healthier way,” he explained.

“We love sharing our new recipes with family and friends, too. They taste so great and people are always surprised to learn they’re good for them.

“As we’ve lost weight we’ve enjoyed being more active as well, which means we do more together like getting out and about and enjoying long walks and working out at the gym.”

Amy Casey, who runs Lancing Slimming World at The Holy Family Church hall in North Road, said the couple had turned their lives around since joining the group.

“Matt and Jen are living proof that slimmers are more successful when they lose weight together and get support and motivation from others along their journey,” she added.

“Seeing Matt and Jen’s weight come down week after week has been an absolute joy. They’re a real inspiration to the rest of the group, including me.”

The group celebrated Matt and Jenny’s huge achievements as part of the national Slimming World competition.

The Lancing group meets on Tuesdays at 5.15pm and 7.15pm, and Wednesdays at 6.30pm. Call Amy on 07932663005 for more information.

