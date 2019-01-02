Large rise in number of new homes built in Worthing

The number of new homes built in Worting increased by more than a third last year, according to the latest figures.

A total of 482 net new dwellings were completed in the borough in 2017/18, up 39 per cent from 347 in the previous financial year 2016/17.

This is narrowly below the 484 new homes completed in 2015/16, and these annual numbers are easily the two highest figures in the last 12 years.

However of the 482, just 59 of these were affordable housing units, according to Worthing Borough Council’s latest annual monitoring report (AMR).

It notes that ten of these have been built as affordable dwellings but under the terms of the legal agreement signed with the developer could become market housing if a registered provider cannot be found.

The document explains how Worthing has significant land constrains given its position between the sea and the South Downs and together with infrastructure constraints means the borough has a limited number of sites available for development.

A total of 2,412.1 metre squared of employment floorspace was completed, with 20 per cent on previously developed land.

The AMR are also lists the outcomes in the council’s goals to protect the natural environment and address climate change, revitalise Worthing town centre and the seafront, deliver a sustainable economy, improve accessibility as well as meeting housing needs.

In 2017/18 a total of 731 planning applications were determined, with 20 appeals determined during the year.

Of these 13 were dismissed, one withdrawn, three allowed, one enforcement notice split decision and two enforcement notices quashed.

The council is currently working on its planning blueprint to guide development of Worthing over the next 15 years.

Consultation on the draft document, which earmarks sites for future development as well as green spaces and infrastructure requirements, was held in November and December.

Comments will help form a final version of the plan before it is presented to a government appointed planning inspector for examination – a series of hearings which will be held in public.