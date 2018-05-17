Launch at long-established company follows rebrand

A long-established Lancing company has launched a new beauty training centre, commercial salon and store.

Carlton Professional is a leading manufacturer and brand in the beauty salon and spa sector, so there were many visitors to the opening of the refurbished centre, in Commerce Way, on Tuesday.

Lara Fordham, marketing co-ordinator, said: “Our company is one of Lancing’s oldest employers, having been on the site in Commerce Way for over 40 years.

“We have gone through a recent rebrand of the business and have opened a new commercial salon, a trade-only beauty store and refreshed our beauty training centre.

“This event allowed local salons, colleges and industry professionals to come and discover our range of training courses, see the wide range of professional beauty products now available in store and online, and meet representatives from some of the industry’s leading beauty brands.”

Visitors to Carlton House were able to experience laser hair removal, the most-advanced skin analysis and other specialist equipment demos. There were given a free goodie bag and offered a special deal on all equipment and products on the day.

Lara added: “Plenty of visitors came down throughout the day to see what we had on offer, including the array of beauty training courses they could sign up to.

“Our training is to support exciting salon and spa owners and staff, as well as individuals who are considering a career change. We have short courses such as nails, brows and spray tanning to allow people who are interested to step into the industry, should they wish.

“We encourage beauty therapists far and wide to come and visit our store to see products from OPI, Monu Skincare, DIBI Milano, eyeSlices, Hive, Star Nails and much more.”

Similar events are planned in the future. Call 01903 761100 for more information.