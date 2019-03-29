Littlehampton seafront could receive food stalls, prosecco stations, watersports and more

Littlehampton seafront could welcome a raft of new summer attractions if a planning application is accepted.

Arun District Council has submitted plans to change the use of the seafront to allow temporary food and drink outlets, as well as ‘other seaside uses’.

ks190169-9 West Sussex Scenics phot kate'Beach huts on Littlehampton seafront.ks190169-9 SUS-190325-213912008

Suggestions for food and drink outlets in the council’s planning statement include a pizza oven, ice cream, crepes and waffles, burgers and sausages, gin and prosecco, cakes and pastries, jacket potatoes, seafood, burritos and artisan street food.

“Other seaside uses could potentially include children’s face painting, paddle-boarding or other water-based sports, or retail use associated with the seaside (such as shrimp nets, crabbing equipment, buckets and spaces, suncream etc.),” the statement suggests.

Plots between the River Arun and East Beach Café have been earmarked for the temporary developments, including the tarmacced area south of Arun Parade and the concreted area to the north of the pier.

Attractions on the promenade east of Harbour Park have also been suggested, as well as south and east of Banjo Road.

The planning statement, delivered by Chichester-based architectural services Sloane and Brown, said any additions would be seasonal, particularly over the peak holiday season.

“Specific temporary uses could reflect and complement the usage of spaces within the surrounding area when events are staged,” the statement said.

The exact attractions would be decided by the council, so as to not overuse similar amenities and ‘not detract on the quality of the area or have any harmful impact upon the amenities of neighbouring residents’.