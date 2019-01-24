Local charity to benefit from Worthing’s newest insurance firm

A new business has opened its doors on South Street and promises to make a real difference to the West Sussex community

A-Plan Insurance has pledged to help local charities, create local jobs and benefit more clients – often the elderly and vulnerable – who can face ‘fixed penalties’ from other firms.

Bucking the faceless online and call centre trend in favour of local, personalised service, A-Plan, which covers all kinds of home, car and life insurance, has unveiled its latest branch in the UK, and feels its client service policy is sure to be a winner.

Luke Lord, Worthing branch manager said: “We appreciate that buying insurance can be confusing. Talk to a local broker and they will do the shopping around for you. You’ll get the best policy for your individual circumstances.”

Paul Ensor of A-Plan said the organisation is committed to using local talent in its branches, with four new jobs so far, and a real potential for growth: “Investing in the community is a priority for us.”

It also plans to help good causes, and Guild Care, a care provider in Worthing and the surrounding area, has been selected to benefit from the company’s charity affiliate programme.

He added: “We work with larger charity organisations but also smaller local groups, youth centres, schools and a wide range of community groups. When it comes to our affiliate charities – no charity is too small. We want to support as many as possible”.

But its key priority for 2019 is to look after its clients, especially those who can find themselves penalised for failing to shop around for insurance deals.

Citizens Advice recently highlighted concerns that certain groups of people are particularly susceptible to what’s been called the “loyalty penalty” for their home insurance. They identified that “people in vulnerable states” are particularly likely to be paying more than they need to simply because they’ve opted to stay with the same insurer rather than look for cheaper deals.

Citizens Advice reported that 32 per cent of those paying the loyalty penalty are over 65, compared to 23 per cent of the wider population. Those on low or limited incomes or those who are disabled were also found to be less likely to shop around when their home insurance policy renews.

A-Plan has helped some clients save substantial amounts of money, particularly when they have had their home buildings and contents insurance with a mortgage provider or bank for several years.

Luke added: “If you or someone you know is in a similar position then you should pop in to see us or give us a call, to see what we could do for you.”

When is the right time to refresh your insurance products?

New Year is a great time to look at refreshing your financial products and budgeting to save money. With the new branch of A-Plan now open in Worthing, there’s never been a better time to find out if you can save money and feel totally protected.

