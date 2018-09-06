Mahaan in Worhting wins Herald and Gazette Restaurant of the Year 2018

Mahaan in the language of Bangladesh means great and Worthing’s long-standing restaurant of that name certainly lives up to it, having won the hearts of many customers over the years.

Run by the same family since 1983, the Montague Street restaurant has been owned by head chef Askor Ali since 2005.

Askor Ali and his team at Mahaan, the Herald and Gazette Restaurant of the Year 2018. Photo by Derek Martin DM1891219a

He has won a number of awards in his time and is delighted to add the Herald and Gazette Restaurant of the Year 2018 trophy to his collection.

Mr Ali said: “These sort of thing motivate us. It is good to take part and when you win, it adds to your reputation.

“Most of our customers are regulars and we hope they will continue to support us in the future. We would like to say a special, big thank you to all those who nominated and voted for us.”

The Mahaan started with the conversion of one shop into a restaurant and bar. It was then extended into the shop on the east side and later to the next shop along, so it now occupies the space of three shops. The family would consider further expansion, should the opportunity arise.

Mahaan, in Montague Street, Worthing, has been reviewed more than 360 times on TripAdvisor. One reviewer wrote: "The service is brilliant and the waiters are so friendly and helpful. Food is so tasty and the portions are huge."

Customers can expect a friendly welcome and quality food, with an extensive menu to choose from, both for eating in and takeaway.

The Mahaan is one of the oldest curry houses in Worthing and also one of the largest, with seating for parties of up to 150 people.

Mr Ali said: “We do authentic Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine. Although the popular curries in this country are prepared to the English tastes, we have a menu which also offers dishes that are more close to our home tastes.

“Chicken tikka masala and korma are the best-selling dishes here but the next most popular are the authentic ones, like Bangladesh fish curry and murgh sylhety.

“We also do a naga curry with home-grown chillies. These were once the hottest chillies in the world but there is now one that is hotter. We have so many special dishes that are unique to the Mahaan.

“We have been serving in Worthing for 35 years and we are always busy, though Fridays and Saturdays tend to be the busiest nights. We value every customer and try our best to deliver quality food with the best service.”

Mahaan is open every day, 12pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to 11.30pm, extending to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Telephone 01903 205449 or 01903 207299 to order or to book a table, or visit www.mahaan.co.uk for more information.

Second place in the Herald and Gazette Restaurant of the Year 2018 competition went to Efes, a traditional Turkish restaurant in Clifton Road, Worthing.

In third place was Food, which offers fine dining in New Street, Worthing.

