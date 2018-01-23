MGM House developer unveils latest images of plans

Images have been released showing how a Worthing retirement development will look when completed.

Construction at the former MGM House site, in Heene Road, is well underway after plans were approved for the complex in January last year.

McCarthy and Stone regional sales and marketing director for the south east Georgina Akers said: “Our Worthing development has already attracted significant levels of interest from local people who are interested in downsizing to a lower-maintenance property”

The plans saw dozens of residents object to the plans before they came before Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee.

