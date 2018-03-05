More building demolitions to follow after Teville Gate car park bites dust

Teville Gate’s multi-storey car park will soon be demolished – but plans have now been announced to tear down numerous other buildings on site.

The regeneration site’s owners, Mosaic, has submitted an application to knock down all the remaining buildings, apart from Teville Gate house which is not within its control.

The application comes as contractors Hughes and Salvidge began preparations on Monday for a 20-week project to demolish the multi-storey car park.

Once the car park is gone, a 66-space surface car park, will replace it.

A separate application has been lodged on behalf of Worthing Borough Council, which leases the facility from Mosaic and last year agreed to the £1.6million demolition – funded by a government grant.

Councillor Edward Crouch, cabinet member for resources, said: “This shows that as a local authority we are doing everything we can to make the most of our assets.

“In the short term we will retain an income stream; while in the long term the town will benefit as a derelict site is transformed into a vibrant new development.

“Any major project like this will cause some noise, dust and vibration so we apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused. Our contractors have assured us they will endeavour to keep all disruption to a minimum.”

Mosaic’s application stated the demolition was to ‘facilitate new development’, though a formal planning application is yet to materialise following November’s long-awaited public consultation. Click here for more details.

The application said the demolition would be carried out using a range of machinery, including bulldozers, crushers and pulverisers.