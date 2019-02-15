Morrisons cafe closed due to water leak

Morrisons Littlehampton had to close its cafe today due to a water leak.

Just 24 hours earlier, it was the scene of much celebrations, as the store treated one lucky couple to lunch for Valentine's Day.

Staff carried out a full clean-up following the water leak and signs were put up stating the cafe was closed due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice.

Alison Whitburn, Morrisons Littlehampton community champion, said: "Every Morrisons treated one lucky valentine couple to a free lunch. Helen and Pete from Durrington were over the moon with it.

"Today, there has been a water leak and it is being repaired as we speak. Hopefully, the cafe will re-open as soon as possible."

Surprise send-off for Littlehampton couple on a giant billboard

