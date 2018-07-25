New free Worthing Greeters service launched

Enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about Worthing are available to meet visitors and show them around town.

Worthing Borough Council has launched the free welcome service for individuals or groups of up to six people travelling together.

Kevin Jenkins, executive member for regeneration, said: “Worthing really is a town on the up and we’re always looking for new and distinct ways to encourage people to find out more about we have to offer.

“I can think of no better way for visitors to get the inside track than by speaking to the people who know the town best.

“It’s informal, fun, family-friendly and, best of all, it’s free - and I’m certain that it will be a popular addition to our tourism offer for the tens of thousands of visitors we get every year.”

The Worthing Greeters must be booked at least seven working days in advance, meaning visitors can expect a bright, friendly welcome from people who know the town best.

Paul Cox, one of the Greeters, said: “My favourite things to do here are walking, whether that’s along the beach or the downs, the variety in terms of places to eat and drink - there are so many places available and range of food is amazing, and just the vast number of things to do in Worthing. It’s a fantastic place to live.”

The programme has been introduced by Discover Worthing for the school summer holidays and it brings together a team of volunteers who want to share the passion they have for the place they call home.

Greeters will provide a free warm welcome to individuals and groups before sharing local knowledge of Worthing’s highlights, hidden gems and heritage, so visitors can get much more out of their visit than by simply looking at a guide book.

Linda Smith will be combining the Greeters role with her job at Adur and Worthing councils.

She said: “I’m quite a new resident to Worthing and I have enjoyed finding out about the town. It has surprised me as there’s so much going on and I cannot wait to share it with everyone.”

Greets are flexible but generally last about an hour and include a town centre or seafront stroll, a bike trip and a ramble on the South Downs. Visit www.discoverworthing.uk to book.

