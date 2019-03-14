New 'one-stop shop' opens in Worthing

A new builders' merchant has been opened in Worthing.

Travis Perkins opened a new branch in Sompting Road, Broadwater, on March 4.

Travis Perkins in Sompting Road, Worthing

The store has been described as a ‘one-stop shop’ for tradespeople, with a full range of supplies from bricks and timber to a stunning Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery showroom plus a tools, plant and equipment hire service.

The store will create five new full-time jobs.

A Travis Perkins spokesman said the new site will benefit local tradespeople thanks to its business hours. It will open 7am until 5pm every weekday and Saturdays from 8am until 12pm.

Branch manager Richard Hellen will be running the site. He said: “It’s great to set standards high for the trade in Worthing. With a perfect space and knowledgeable staff, our customers can be confident that we can their next job sorted to keep them building across the town.”

