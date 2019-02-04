New Shoreham deli serves homemade fare and local produce

A foodie from Shoreham Beach with years of experience in the catering industry has opened up a new deli.

Peter Wood launched Beach Deli in Beach Green, Shoreham, several days ago ahead of its official opening this weekend.

Beach Deli in Beach Green, Shoreham

Peter has run a catering company called Eat Food Love Food for the last ten years, providing barbecues, hog roasts and the like for private parties.

The company was run from a kitchen in Twineham until he secured the new premises in Beach Green – a convenient two minute drive from his home in Shoreham Beach.

“It seemed like a good opportunity,” he said.

The new takeaway deli serves sandwiches, quiches, sausage rolls and Mr Wood’s ‘famed’ scotch eggs.

It also sells local farm eggs and honey, as well as some ready-made meals such as shepherds pie and fish pie.

“Most of the stuff is home-made and we try and sell local produce,” he said.

He said the deli was much-needed in the area and that feedback so far had been ‘absolutely positive’.

“All the locals seem really pleased to see it, for somewhere to buy a decent piece of food,” he said.

“It’s been going surprisingly well, considering I haven’t done much publicity.”

Beach Deli will celebrate its official opening this Saturday (February 9) at 10am.

He said he had enjoyed running the deli so far.

“I love food, I’m a foodie,” Peter said. “Life can’t be too bad when you’re doing what you like all day and listening to the radio!”

