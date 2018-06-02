Northbrook design student is a Penguin finalist

Northbrook MET student Lydia Townsend has been shortlisted for Penguin’s Student Design Award 2018.

Her cover design for Noughts & Crosses by Malorie Blackman caught the eye of the judges in the children’s category.

Lydia'a inspiration came from reading the book and the emotional journey it took her on

Lydia is studying for a BA in communication design.

She said: “My inspiration for my cover came from reading the book and the emotional journey it took me on, as well as my love of minimal, clever book designs.

“I think this award is important because it gives you the opportunity to work on a live brief and challenges you to push your art further.

“Every year, students from across the country enter the award as an opportunity to build their portfolio and experience a real cover design brief first-hand.”

Lydia was one of ten students shortlisted in the children’s cover category from more than 2,100 submissions.

Art directors from Penguin Random House have provided each of the shortlisted designers with detailed feedback on their covers and the opportunity to refine their designs before the final judging takes place.

The winners in each of the three categories, adult fiction, adult non-fiction and children’s, will receive a work placement in the publisher’s UK design studios and a £1,000 cash prize.