PICTURES: Train Party launches after-school club

Littlehampton mum Sarah Baker has turned her son’s love of trains into a family-run business.

She set up Train Party to enable children to get together to play with Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends on giant layouts.

Train Party is launching an after-school club in Wick

Sarah explained: “We hire a hall and cover the entire floor with Thomas the Tank Engine Trackmaster track. The children, and adults, can then come and play with a choice of trains and carriages.”

Parties have been run at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington and East Worthing Community Centre.

Sarah said: “We run four one-hour sessions a day, maybe increasing to five. We hold events every six to eight weeks and our next event is in Rustington is July 7.”

Sarah is now launching a weekly after-school club at Wick Hall in Littlehampton, starting on Friday, June 22, and a Sunday session at Activus Worthing, which will take place every four weeks, starting on Father’s Day, June 17.

Sarah said: “At the after-school club, children will be able to come and build their own tracks and grown-ups will be able to have a cup of tea and cake.”

Find Train Party on Facebook.