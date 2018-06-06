PICTURES: Train Party launches after-school club

Littlehampton mum Sarah Baker has turned her son’s love of trains into a family-run business.
She set up Train Party to enable children to get together to play with Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends on giant layouts.
Sarah explained: “We hire a hall and cover the entire floor with Thomas the Tank Engine Trackmaster track. The children, and adults, can then come and play with a choice of trains and carriages.”
Parties have been run at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington and East Worthing Community Centre.
Sarah said: “We run four one-hour sessions a day, maybe increasing to five. We hold events every six to eight weeks and our next event is in Rustington is July 7.”
Sarah is now launching a weekly after-school club at Wick Hall in Littlehampton, starting on Friday, June 22, and a Sunday session at Activus Worthing, which will take place every four weeks, starting on Father’s Day, June 17.
Sarah said: “At the after-school club, children will be able to come and build their own tracks and grown-ups will be able to have a cup of tea and cake.”