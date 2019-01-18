Public exhibition announced over plans for key part of Teville Gate site

A public consultation over plans for a large part of the Teville Gate site will be held later this month.

Mosaique hope to submit development plans for the land soon – but the long-awaited application was not expected to include Teville Gate House, as the office block is not in its ownership.

'Not included': Mosaique was unable to put forward plans for the office block at its public consultation for the bulk of the site

Now, a public notice in this week’s Herald has revealed the vacant block could eventually be developed after all.

Worthing Town Hall will host a public exhibition on Wednesday, January 30, between 4.30pm and 8pm.

The notice read: “You are invited to a public exhibition at Worthing Town Hall (Gordon Room)...to view proposals for the following:

“Redevelopment of site to provide approximately 9,000sqm of B1a office space with associated car and cycle parking at Teville Gate House.”

Architects ECE Planning is provided as the contact for the event.

