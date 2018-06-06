Roofing company marks 70th anniversary in style

Staff at a family roofing business took to the streets to raise money for charity as part of celebrations for its 70th anniversary.

Sussex Asphalte is now run by Julian and Matthew Coulter, the third generation of the family.

Feeling hot but happy after finishing and raising more than �2,700 for St Barnabas House

They are the grandsons of Joseph Secchi, who started the business in 1948, using the Italian tradition for asphalting.

Their mother, Eliana Coulter, took over the running of the company with her brother Edgido, known as Sid, in the early 1960s. Sadly, Eliana passed away suddenly in October 2017 and Sid passed away in February this year.

Kirsty Coulter, Matthew’s wife, said: “Eliana and Sid were both cared for by St Barnabas House and therefore a group of us at Sussex Asphalte and friends all ran the Worthing 10K on June 3 to raise funds for such a great cause.

“We all finished on a very hot day but very happy and we have raised more than £2,700 for St Barnabas House.”

Sussex Asphalte, based in Clarendon Place, Portslade, has just won a UK Roofing Award from the National Federation of Roofing Contractors for best mastic asphalt project.

The company was shortlisted for its work renewing asphalt on the Stone Gallery that circle’s the iconic dome at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Standing 53 metres above the ground, the gallery provides some of the best views of the London skyline but its exposure to the elements and deterioration had allowed water inside the dome, damaging paintings that depict the life of St Paul.

Sussex Asphalte, which employs 30 staff, worked to replenish the gallery by replacing asphalt laid in 1906. The job was completed on time and in phases to enable continued public access.

Julian and Matthew, directors, said: “It’s great for a local family-owned company to have its craftmanship recognised in this way. For the award to coincide with our 70th anniversary is very special.”

The fundraising will continue with a charity golf day at Singing Hills Golf Course in Hassocks in September to raise more money for St Barnabas House and for Teenage Cancer Trust.