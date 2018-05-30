Seafront shelter transformation plans to go on show at exhibition

A public exhibition is being held today where plans to transform a seafront shelter into a quality eatery will go on show.

Worthing Borough Council announced plans in November for Bistrot Pierre to open in the town, on the site of a seafront shelter it was looking to revitalise.

The chain, which has premises in south Wales, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bath, was granted a long-term lease to convert and expand the structure opposite West Buildings.

Architects ECE will host the exhibition, between 4pm and 7pm at St Paul’s, in Chapel Road.

Residents and businesses are invited to come and view the proposals before a planning application is submitted.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “As a council we are determined to drive through significant improvements to our seafront offer. We will not sit still but want to modernise our offer while not forgetting its traditional delights. I look forward to seeing their plans for the site.”

Rob Beacham co-owner for Bistrot Pierre, who set up the group with school friend John Whitehead, said back in November: “We’ve had our sights set on Worthing for some time now so we’re delighted to have been selected by Worthing Borough Council to open a bistrot in such a great location directly on the seafront.

“Steaks-frites, boeuf bourguignon, moules marinière and crème brûlée are all very popular on our menus and we’re looking forward to bringing these dishes, along with many others to the town.

“We take regular trips to France to inspire our seasonally-updated menus with authentic ingredients carefully prepared by our talented chefs.”

A second shelter – near Steyne Gardens – was also offered up last year. A decision on the winning bidder is expected in the coming weeks.