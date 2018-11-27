Shoreham Co-Op ranks among highest for community donations

Staff and customers at The Co-Op in Ham Road, Shoreham, held a celebration day for the three charities the store supported this year through the local causes campaign.

Cheques were presented to Buckingham Events, Shoreham Community Trust and Adur Community Leisure on Saturday to round off a year of fundraising in store and the annual share of the one per cent spent by members on Co-op branded food products.

Store manager Paul Coote presents the cheque to Buckingham Events for Buckingham Park Primary School. Photo by Derek Martin DM18112835a

Sue Smith, service team manager, said: “Across The Co-Op as a whole, we were one of the highest stores for payments to the community.”

Buckingham Events received £13,993.95, Adur Community Leisure was given £13,683.19 and Shoreham Community Trust had £13,805.06.

Buckingham Events is using the money to regenerate the playground at Buckingham Park Primary School, as it was originally designed for children aged eight to 11 and now needs to be made safe for pupils aged four to seven.

Shoreham Community Trust, which runs the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, is using the money to refurbish the main hall, stage and tech room to a modern standard for the benefit of the whole community.

Adur Community Leisure, which trades as Impulse Leisure, is refurbishing the changing facilities at Wadurs Pool in Shoreham, installing a new disabled toilet, changing room, hoist and changing bed.

Sue said members can see which causes their Co-Op is supporting each year and choose which one they want their own money to go to.

She added: “It just show you how much money is spent on Co-Op products, as that is only one per cent. It all goes into a pot and once customers say what charities they want to support, through their membership card, we can share it out.

“We also have fundraising in store, cake sales, tombolas and different things, to raise further funds.

“We look forward to helping our next three local causes.”

Helen Cook, secretary of Buckingham Events, said the school was grateful to have had support from all three Co-Op stores in Shoreham, including the High Street branch and Upper Shoreham Road branch.

“Co-Op has supported us so much this year, with a grand total of £15,880.17 coming to the school for the school playground project, which is amazing,” she said.

“The first stage of the playground project is now complete and the facilities have greatly improved the reception children’s opportunity for physical development, while also providing them with much fun and enjoyment in the process.

“It is such a relief to have these new facilities in place before the bad weather kicks in.

“Our fundraising initiative continues for the second half of the playground project, which will see resurfacing and new physical development equipment for the year one children.”

Phase one of Shoreham school playground project complete

St Barnabas House hospice offers ten per cent discount at its new Shoreham charity shop

Ugly Sisters will perform at Southwick Community Association Christmas fair