Shoreham’s new Cereal Monster Cafe ‘very well received’

The Cereal Monster Cafe opened in Shoreham on Sunday and as it was Mother’s Day, every mum was given a free Coco Pops hot chocolate. The new pop-up cereal café is at Auntie Sarah’s, in High Street, and it will be running on Sundays from 9am to 6pm and Wednesdays from 3pm to 6pm.